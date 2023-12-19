Federal regulators approve continued operation of Diablo Canyon during license renewal process

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission determined on Tuesday that Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) can continue the operation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant while the federal agency reviews the energy company's License Renewal Application.

The licensing for Diablo Canyon Power Plant's Units 1 and 2 was set to expire in 2024 and 2025 respectively, but Tuesday's decision means the plant can continue to generate electricity while the Nuclear Regulatory Agency conducts its multi-year review process of PG&E's renewal application.

In 2016, PG&E accepted an agreement to close the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, but the state legislature reversed that decision in 2022 based partially on public support for maintaining operations by Governor Newsom.

The extension of Diablo Canyon Power Plant by federal regulators on Tuesday follows a decision by the California Public Utilities Commission earlier in December to extend operations for an additional five years.

Diablo Canyon is California's largest power plant and generates enough electricity to meet the needs of three million people detail a press release from PG&E.

“PG&E remains committed to complying with energy policies to ensure the state has the option to keep DCPP [Diablo Canyon Power Plant] online past 2025 to ensure electricity reliability as California continues toward its clean energy future,” said Maureen Zawalick, Diablo Canyon Power Plant Vice President. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue providing homes and businesses across California with safe, clean, and affordable power.”

Additional information about the renewal process through the Nuclear Regulatory Agency can be found here.