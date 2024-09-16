Santa Maria man arrested Monday in connection with September 11 Pismo Beach murder

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – A Santa Maria man wanted in connection with a Sep. 11 murder in Pismo Beach has been released from the Ventura area hospital he was at after a suicide attempt.

The 34-year-old Santa Maria resident was taken into custody after being released from the hospital stated the Pismo Beach Police Department in a press release Monday.

The Santa Maria man was then booked for the murder of Jonathan Perez, a 39-year-old Pismo Beach man, who was declared dead at a residence in the 1200 block of Price Street on Sep. 11 of this year detailed the Pismo Beach Police Department.

According to Pismo Beach Police, both men knew each other at the time of the alleged murder.

The 34-year-old Santa Maria man is currently in San Luis Obispo County jail with no bail set explained the Pismo Beach Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Stingley with the Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208.