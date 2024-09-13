Pismo Beach Police monitoring medical treatment of homicide suspect in Ventura

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – A man died in Pismo Beach after being stabbed and the person suspected of the homicide fled to Ventura County where they attempted suicide and are currently recovering at a Ventura area hospital.

On Wednesday, Sep. 11, around 9:26 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at a home in the 1200 block of Price Street stated the Pismo Beach Police Department in a press release Friday.

Arriving officers discovered a man with a fatal stab wound who was pronounced dead at the scene detailed the Pismo Beach Police Department.

According to Pismo Beach Police, a suspect was "quickly identified" and fled to the Ventura area.

The person suspected in the homicide attempted suicide and is now receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Ventura County while under the supervision of officers with the Pismo Beach Police Department explained the law enforcement agency.

Pismo Beach Police shared that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further details, including the identities of either party involved, are being released at this point.