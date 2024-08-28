Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

One person has died and another injured after a semi-truck and car collision on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

KEYT
By
today at 1:42 pm
Published 1:48 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal semi-truck versus a vehicle collision on northbound Highway 101 near Wellsona Road north of Paso Robles.

According to the the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, one person has died and another sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the fatal collision near the intersection for the Wellsona Truck Stop shared the Templeton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
CHP-Templeton Area
fatal traffic collision
highway 101
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content