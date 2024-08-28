One person has died and another injured after a semi-truck and car collision on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Firefighters are on the scene of a fatal semi-truck versus a vehicle collision on northbound Highway 101 near Wellsona Road north of Paso Robles.

According to the the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, one person has died and another sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the fatal collision near the intersection for the Wellsona Truck Stop shared the Templeton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.