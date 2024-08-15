San Luis Obispo man arrested in connection with grand theft of copper downspouts and wiring

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of around 40 copper downspouts from the Irish Hills shopping center in June of this year.

On July 15, police turned to the public for help in identifying a man captured on camera stealing an estimated $20,000 in copper from the Irish Hill shopping center.

Several weeks after that public assistance request, officers with the Arroyo Grande Police Department found a 50-year-old San Luis Obispo man with six of those missing copper downspouts shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department in a press release about the arrest.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, detectives later discovered that the 50-year-old has sold over 1000 pounds of copper downspouts and insulated copper wiring to a metal scrap yard in Santa Barbara County since July of this year.

The 50-year-old was also identified by two people who saw the public assistance request and recognized the photographed man detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers arrested and booked the man into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Aug. 13 for violation of PC 487(a)-Grand Theft stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday.

Due to the volume of copper the man had sold, police believe there may be more victims of copper downspout and wiring thefts.

If you were the victim of such a theft, you are asked to contact Detective Hayden Warner at 805-594-8042 or by email at hwarner@slocity.org.