San Luis Obispo Police turn to the public for help identifying suspect in extensive copper theft

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a person (pictured above) involved in the theft of 40 copper downspouts from the Irish Hills Shopping Center on the evening of Jul. 10, 2024.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the downspouts were removed from the exterior of ten different businesses in the shopping center around 11:30 p.m. and range in size from a few feet to 30 feet long.

The property management informed police the damage was estimated to be around $10,000 shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Stevens at 805-594-8093 or Crimestoppers at 805-594-7867.

Tipsters are asked to reference the incident's case number (Case#240715061) when providing information.