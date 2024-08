GROVER BEACH, Calif.- The 2nd Annual Grover Beach Police Back to School and Movie Night is being held Friday.

The back to school movie night begins at 4:30pm on the grass at 16th Street Park.

They will be showing the movie "Despicable Me" at 6:30pm.

The event allows the community to connect with neighbors and local law enforcement.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and low chairs for comfort.