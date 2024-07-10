Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Veterans Resource Fair July 13 in Nipomo

By
Published 6:00 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The next Veterans Resource Fair in San Luis Obispo County is Saturday, July 13th. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nipomo Veterans of Foreign Wars building at 140 S. Thompson Street.

Veterans will get a free tri-tip sandwich meal. There will be nearly three dozen vendors on site to help veterans with job recruitment, financial, legal, medical, and mental health issues.

Veterans' Services Representative, Kendra Scott appeared live on NewsChannel 3-12 to talk about the event.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors News Channel 3-12 at 4:00, 6:30 and 11 p.m. and News Channel 11 at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content