Veterans Resource Fair July 13 in Nipomo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The next Veterans Resource Fair in San Luis Obispo County is Saturday, July 13th. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nipomo Veterans of Foreign Wars building at 140 S. Thompson Street.

Veterans will get a free tri-tip sandwich meal. There will be nearly three dozen vendors on site to help veterans with job recruitment, financial, legal, medical, and mental health issues.

Veterans' Services Representative, Kendra Scott appeared live on NewsChannel 3-12 to talk about the event.