Brooks Lee is a hit in MLB debut for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota. - Two knocks, one RBI and plenty of smiles.

Brooks Lee has always been able to hit the baseball and his Major League debut was no different.

The San Luis Obispo native went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Minnesota Twins who lost at home to Detroit 9-2.

After a strikeout in the second inning, Lee lined a solid single to center in the bottom of the fourth inning off of Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero for his first big league hit.

Lee's batting helmet came flying off moments after drilling the single.

His teammates and fans were cheering as Lee had a giant smile at first base.

Following that fourth inning Twins veteran Carlos Correa gave Lee a huge embrace.

But wait there was more from the 8th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Cal Poly.

Next time up Lee dropped in another single to center as he waited on a curve ball and drove in Byron Buxton who had doubled.

The 2019 San Luis Obispo High School graduate was a 2-time Big West Field Player of the Year and .batted over .350 in 2022 for the Mustangs.

He is the 24th player from Cal Poly to play Major League Baseball.

Brooks Lee is the son of longtime Cal Poly head baseball coach Larry Lee.