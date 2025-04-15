Skip to Content
Jorge Valencia of Lompoc arrested in connection with sexual relationship with a child he met online

LOMPOC, Calif. – On Tuesday, Jorge Valencia of Lompoc was arrested at his home in connection with a sexual relationship with a minor after the mother of the child reported the relationship in March.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, detectives are only aware of the single sexual assault survivor, but anyone with additional information -including additional survivors- is asked to contact Detective Renner at 805-739-2341.

On April 15, around 11 a.m., detectives executed a search and arrest warrant at Valencia's home and he was booked at the Lompoc Police Department Jail on the following violations:

  • PC 311.11(a)-Misdemeanor Possession of Obscene Matter Depicting Minor Engaging in Sexual Acts
  • PC 311.1(A)- Felony Sending, Selling, or Distributing Obscene Matter Depicting a Minor
  • PC 288.4(B)-Felony Arranging or Going to Meet with a Minor
  • PC 288.2(A) Felony Distributing Harmful Matter with Intent to Engage in Sexual Conduct with a Minor
  • PC 288.2(A)-Felony Sending Harmful Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor
  • PC 288(a)-Felony Engaging in Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 Years
  • PC 287(C)(1)-Felony Oral Copulation with a Person Under 14

In March, a parent reported that her juvenile daughter was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 28-year-old man identified as Jorge Valencia shared the Lompoc Police Department.

After an investigation, detectives found that Valencia had met and groomed the underage girl through social media and that the child and Valencia had had sexual contact deemed felonious stated the Lompoc Police Department.

