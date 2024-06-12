Skip to Content
Mussel Dogs help inspect boats at Lopez Lake

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Boats entering Lopez Lake this Father's Day weekend will be inspected by park rangers and specially trained dogs. They are on the lookout for invasive Quagga or Zebra mussels. They can clog infrastructure, leading to expensive repairs and maintenance.

Boaters are encouraged to inspect all exposed surfaces of their vessel and wash the boat out thoroughly.

San Luis Obispo County Water Systems Lab Tech Michael Andrews spoke live with News Channel 3-12 about how specially trained Mussel Dogs help sniff out any problems before boats can launch.

