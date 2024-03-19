Skip to Content
California Mid-State Fair declares 2024 competition handbooks available

California Mid State Fair
Published 10:49 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced its competition handbooks for the 2024 event.

Still Exhibits include various featured contests with all entries eligible for a cash prize if they receive first, second or third place:

  • Apple Pie Baking, presented by Visit Atascadero
  • Salsa Making, presented by Grocery Outlet
  • Best Themed Table Setting, presented by Coast Hills Credit Union
  • Best Themed Scarecrow, presented by Community West Bank
  • Best Fair Poster
  • Best Themed Spaceship (Special Stars), presented by Mechanics Bank

Deadlines to enter the Still Exhibit portion of the competition will be June 4 aside from the Horticulture and Floriculture department which will have until July 9.

Livestock entries will be due on June 7 with Horse Show entries due on June 27.

This year's fair will be July 17 to July 28 and for more information, visit its website.

Caleb Nguyen

