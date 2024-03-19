California Mid-State Fair declares 2024 competition handbooks available
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced its competition handbooks for the 2024 event.
Still Exhibits include various featured contests with all entries eligible for a cash prize if they receive first, second or third place:
- Apple Pie Baking, presented by Visit Atascadero
- Salsa Making, presented by Grocery Outlet
- Best Themed Table Setting, presented by Coast Hills Credit Union
- Best Themed Scarecrow, presented by Community West Bank
- Best Fair Poster
- Best Themed Spaceship (Special Stars), presented by Mechanics Bank
Deadlines to enter the Still Exhibit portion of the competition will be June 4 aside from the Horticulture and Floriculture department which will have until July 9.
Livestock entries will be due on June 7 with Horse Show entries due on June 27.
This year's fair will be July 17 to July 28 and for more information, visit its website.