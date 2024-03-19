California Mid-State Fair declares 2024 competition handbooks available

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced its competition handbooks for the 2024 event.

Still Exhibits include various featured contests with all entries eligible for a cash prize if they receive first, second or third place:

Apple Pie Baking, presented by Visit Atascadero

Salsa Making, presented by Grocery Outlet

Best Themed Table Setting, presented by Coast Hills Credit Union

Best Themed Scarecrow, presented by Community West Bank

Best Fair Poster

Best Themed Spaceship (Special Stars), presented by Mechanics Bank

Deadlines to enter the Still Exhibit portion of the competition will be June 4 aside from the Horticulture and Floriculture department which will have until July 9.

Livestock entries will be due on June 7 with Horse Show entries due on June 27.

This year's fair will be July 17 to July 28 and for more information, visit its website.