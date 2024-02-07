Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Arroyo Grande High placed on lockdown following anonymous threat Wednesday morning

Arroyo Grande Police Department
By
New
today at 11:18 am
Published 11:25 am

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after an anonymous threat. All students and staff are safe and the lockdown has been lifted.

Arroyo Grande Police Department alerted the school that they had received an anonymous threat and officers would be coming onto campus to search for any threats Wednesday morning.

No threats were found after a sweep of the campus using K-9 units and additional counselors have been made available for students and staff detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, this incident matches precious threats to an Arroyo Grand store and one in the "Sheriff's Office jurisdiction" and is believed to be a case of swatting or a prank call to emergency services to trigger an armed police response at a particular address.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
Arroyo Grande High School
Arroyo Grande Police Department
KEYT
safety
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content