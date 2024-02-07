Arroyo Grande High placed on lockdown following anonymous threat Wednesday morning

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after an anonymous threat. All students and staff are safe and the lockdown has been lifted.

Arroyo Grande Police Department alerted the school that they had received an anonymous threat and officers would be coming onto campus to search for any threats Wednesday morning.

No threats were found after a sweep of the campus using K-9 units and additional counselors have been made available for students and staff detail Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, this incident matches precious threats to an Arroyo Grand store and one in the "Sheriff's Office jurisdiction" and is believed to be a case of swatting or a prank call to emergency services to trigger an armed police response at a particular address.