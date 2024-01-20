Skip to Content
Big Brothers Big Sisters San Luis Obispo presents: The Healing Bridge

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Big Brothers Big Sisters San Luis Obispo presents; The Healing Bridge: Mentoring's Role in Healing from Trauma.

Speakers include author of Strait Jackets, Katya Cengel and therapist Elizabeth Barrett.

The event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on 2201 Lawton Ave., San Luis Obispo.

People will gather from 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday.

For more on this event stay tuned on Your News Channel Live at 6 p.m. tonight.

Christina Rodriguez

