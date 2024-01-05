Georgia woman dies Saturday after being knocked down in the high surf conditions at Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Brindha Shunmuganathan, a 39-year-old Georgia woman on vacation, died after she was knocked down by a large wave and caught in the high surf conditions on Saturday.

Around 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, Shunmuganathan and her family went down to the beach access area near the Sea Crest Hotel to take pictures of the waves state San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, a large wave knocked her and her two young children down and, while the family was able to quickly rescue the two juveniles, Shunmuganathan was caught in the high surf and was raked over a bed of rocks.

Eventually, she was rescued by nearby people who then performed CPR until medical first responders arrived and took over detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The life-saving attempts by everyone were ultimately unsuccessful and Shunmuganathan official cause of death is now pending an autopsy explain San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.