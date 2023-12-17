Skip to Content
5Cities Homeless Coalition opens warming center in Arroyo Grande

today at 3:49 pm
Published 9:38 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- The 5Cities Homeless Coalition partnered with St. John's Lutheran Church to open a warming center in Arroyo Grande tonight.

Adults and children seeking a safe and warm place to sleep are welcome. People will receive a warm meal and blankets.

The Warming Center opened from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue to open throughout the week as the rain system comes through the Central Coast.

Shelter Program Manager Rachel Perey says 5CHC may open a permanent warming center this month.

Transportation Pick-Up Schedule Sunday Night:

  • Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM
  • Ramona Park at 5:25 PM
  • Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 PM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM
  • Arrive at St. John's Lutheran Church 6:15 PM

Transportation Drop-Off Schedule Monday Morning:

  • Depart John's Lutheran Church at 7:00 AM
  • Pismo Outlet bus stop 
  • St. Anthony’s in Pismo
  • Fin’s Restaurant 
  • Ramona Park 
  • Oceano Duck Pond

How to receive future notifications:

  • Call or Text "Add Me" to 805-295-1501 with your Name to receive automatic text updates to your cell phone for future notifications when the Warming Center will open.
  • Email info@5chc.org to be added to our notification email list.
  • You may also check our Facebook page: 5CitiesHomelessCoalition.

For up-to-date information & on-site contact: (805) 295-1501.

