Arroyo Grande publishes 2024 Winter and Spring Activity Guide online

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The City of Arroyo Grande announced it has published the 2024 Winter and Spring Activity Guide online for community members to check out.

The City provided more information in the following press release:

Arroyo Grande, CA – The Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department is delighted to announce the release of the 2024 Winter & Spring Activity Guide. This comprehensive guide is now available online at www.arroyogrande.org/rec and will soon be delivered to over 25,000 homes in the Five Cities Area.

To assist with your activity and social calendar for 2024, you are invited to explore the digital version on the City's website to discover a range of events, programs and activities for you, your family, and friends. Additionally, hard copies of the Activity Guide can be picked up at the Recreation Services Office, conveniently located at Elm Street Park, City Hall, the Arroyo Grande Library and the Woman’s Club Community Center.

Sheridan Bohlken, Director of Recreation Services, expressed, "Our Activity Guide provides detailed information on all departmental activities and services, including those at City parks. Recreation, in its various forms, plays an integral role in the well-being of our small town. It fosters healthy lifestyles, strengthens social connections, and promotes unity. These programs and events are examples of the positive impact recreation has on our lives and community spirit. The Recreation Department is committed to delivering enjoyable and meaningful events, along with engaging classes for our community throughout the year. We trust that this guide will enhance awareness of our activities and parks system, as we take pride in serving our community. Let’s embrace the outdoors, stay active, and play!"

The guide encompasses information on various departmental activities and programs, such as:

Youth Winter Break Camps

Adult Sports & Fitness

Youth & Adult Classes

Special Events: Meet the Machines, Sweetheart Dance, Bunny Grams, Family Egg Hunt & Festival, Mother’s Day Tea Party, and a themed Hollywood Family Dance.

Are you in search of a venue for your unique event or party? The Activity Guide also includes rental information and a range of options to suit your needs. For further details, please contact the Recreation Services Department at 805-473-5474, agrec@arroyogrande.org, visit the city’s website at www.arroyogrande.org/rec, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram at City of Arroyo Grande.