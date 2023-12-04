San Luis Obispo seeking volunteers for local Point-in-Time Count

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County is currently seeking about 250 volunteers for its upcoming Point-in-Time Count on Jan. 23, 2024.

The county provided more information in the following press release:

San Luis Obispo, CA—The County of San Luis Obispo Homeless Services Division is currently seeking approximately 250 volunteers for the Point-in-Time Count, the nationally coordinated canvas of people experiencing homelessness which occurs every two years. The 2024 Point-in-Time Count, or PIT Count, will occur on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

The PIT Count serves as an opportunity for community members to actively contribute to the countywide efforts to understand and address homelessness. The information learned through the count is used to identify gaps in the homeless services system of care and guide local policy priorities and initiatives.

“We are looking for volunteers who are compassionate and ready to learn more about homelessness response in our community,” said Kari Howell, the County of San Luis Obispo’s manager for the Point-in-Time Count. “All volunteers will be given the tools and training they need to have this be an informative experience for everyone involved and a successful count of our most vulnerable community members.”

On the morning of the PIT Count, volunteers will travel in small groups led by knowledgeable guides to conduct face-to-face interviews with people living unsheltered in various San Luis Obispo County communities. Volunteer groups will primarily travel by car and log their observations in a smartphone app. All volunteers will be asked to attend a training session before the PIT Count, where they will learn surveying procedures and how to respectfully engage those experiencing homelessness.

For the 2024 PIT Count, the County of San Luis Obispo is partnering with Thurmond Consulting, LLC, a consulting firm based out of Sacramento with experience facilitating similar homelessness census efforts throughout California. Thurmond Consulting will be leading the logistics planning, data collection, and reporting for next year’s count.

“The count is an important moment to take stock of community needs in San Luis Obispo County,” said Scott Thurmond of Thurmond Consulting, LLC. “We look forward to meeting and working with community volunteers and partners to facilitate an efficient and safe survey for everyone involved.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires Continuums of Care to conduct a Point-in-Time count every 2 years on a single night during the last 10 days of January.

For those interested in volunteering or learning more about the PIT Count, please go to slocounty.gov/pitcount.