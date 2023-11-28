San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder’s Office creates 3-minute instructional video to assist community in searching online property records

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder’s Office has launched a three-minute instructional video, responding to heightened local interest following a District Attorney’s announcement about fraudulent property sales, aiming to simplify property record searches online.

The Office of the Clerk-Recorder for SLO County provided the following press release:

San Luis Obispo, CA – The County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder’s Office has released a

three-minute video designed to assist community members in searching online records for

documentation of their property title.

The creation of the video was in part a response to an uptick in inquiries the office has

received. A recent announcement by the District Attorney’s Office regarding its

investigation into attempted fraudulent property sales led many locals to seek more

information about how their property is currently recorded.

While the search process using the office’s online Recorded Document portal is not

complicated, it can be nuanced and therefore confusing to first-time users. The video aims

to walk viewers through each step so that they can quickly and easily find the information

they’re seeking.

The release of the video is also an effort to educate the community about one of the many

services offered by the Clerk-Recorder’s Office and to provide the high level of customer

service that in-person visitors to the office have come to expect.

The video can be found online on the Recorded Documents page of slovote.com, or at

https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder/Recorded-Documents.aspx. A

link can also be found on the department’s Instagram account @slovote and

facebook.com/slocountyclerkrec. Please contact the Clerk-Recorder with any questions at

805-781-5080.