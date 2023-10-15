Skip to Content
Paso Robles student arrested, threatened school and classmates

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A middle school student was arrested Friday for allegedly making threats towards a school and classmates.

According to the Paso Robles police department, it happened at George Flamson Middle School.

The student, who's name or age has not been released, impulsively made threats to the Paso Robles middle school and to specific students.

PRPD say, they take "threats of violence seriously" and arrested the juvenile.

No details were released regarding what charges were made or what disciplinary charges will be made.

"Please use this opportunity to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words, PRPD said in a press release. "Students making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges."

This is an ongoing investigation.

Paso Robles police is requesting anyone with any information to call the them at (805) 237-6464.

