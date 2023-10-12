Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Local fire crews host Fire Prevention Night in San Luis Obispo

today at 5:20 pm
Published 5:34 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- On Thursday night local fire crews are meeting face to face with the community in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

SLO City Fire, Cal Fire and other Central Coast firefighters are hosting a family friendly-fire prevention night.

They are set up at the weekly farmers market off Higuera Street.

Showing off the latest fire safety equipment, giving tours of their vehicles and educating the public.

The goal is to inform people about simple but important actions that keep everyone safe.

Tony Almanza

