Cal Poly football falls to Idaho Vandals

October 7, 2023 8:14 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- For the first time in program history Cal Poly welcomed Idaho. The Vandals are currently ranked 3rd in the country in the FCS level.

Tonight's game was the 4th time since 1996 these teams played each other. The Mustangs have never beaten the Vandals.

Cal Poly was without their starting quarterback Sam Huard who is still in concussion protocol.

It was all Vandals in the second half Idaho beats Cal Poly 42-14.

The Mustangs fall to 2 and 4 overall and 0 and 3 in conference play.

Next week Cal Poly is on the road against Montana State. 

Tony Almanza

