Irvine man arrested on Monday in San Luis Obispo receives additional gun-related charges

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A man arrested on Monday for providing false identification, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and criminal threats was also charged with gun-related offenses on Wednesday when a backpack he had been carrying was found to contain an unserialized handgun.

On Monday, Oct. 2, around 1:17 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department relay that officers were dispatched to reckless driver at the railroad tracks near Palm and Monterey.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers found an abandoned vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks and several witnesses described the driver as well as the direction he walked away.

Officers identified the 43-year-old Irvine resident and located him walking in the 700 block of Higuera where he was arrested for providing false identification, being under the influence, and criminal threats against an officer relay San Luis Obispo Police Department.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, around 1:30 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department received a call from a business in the 700 block of Higuera that reported the man had been inside and left his backpack behind detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers retrieved the backpack and discovered an unserialized handgun and further investigation revealed the arrested man had had the handgun with him on the previous day.

The man has prior convictions for violent felonies and is prohibited from possessing a firearm detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The man was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following violations: