Arroyo Grande begins 2022 Concrete Repairs Project on Monday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The City of Arroyo Grande began construction on the 2022 Concrete Repairs Project on Monday.

The construction is expected to be completed in late October of this year.

Working hours for the construction will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m mostly centered in the Village, along Branch Street from Crown Hill Road to Traffic Way and on Bridge Street from Branch Street to Nelson Street.

The project includes the replacement of tile bands and tree wells along sidewalks and the replacement of the asphalt-stamped crosswalks and brickwork along the above streets.

That sidewalk work will impact pedestrian access and the crosswalk work will impact drivers, but businesses will remain open though street parking will be unavailable during most of October.

Visitors to the Village are strongly encouraged to park in the free parking lots north of Branch Street behind the businesses at the west end of Tally Ho Road, or south of Branch Street behind the businesses on Olohan Alley, which can be accessed from Mason or Bridge streets.

Additionally, the City of Arroyo Grande will be removing temporary parklets at the beginning of October and three permanent parklets are scheduled to be installed in November.

Below is a timeline for the project from the City of Arroyo Grande:

If you have questions or concerns about the construction project, contact City Engineer Shannon Sweeney at 805-473-5444 or via email at ssweeney@arroyogrande.org.