SLO County Sheriff’s Office arrests 28-year-old woman connected with string of August burglaries

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 28-year-old woman from Paso Robles associated with 23 vehicle burglaries in Avila Beach and San Luis Obispo in August of this year.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the woman was arrested on Aug. 29 for a number of charges including burglary and identity theft.

Many of these burglaries resulted in broken windows and stolen purses and wallets detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies are still looking for a man associated with those vehicle robberies described as a white male adult seen in surveillance images below.

The vehicle burglaries occurred in the Bob Jones Trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

One of the associated vehicles with these vehicle burglaries in August is a 2012 Hyundai Elantra seen at several of the burglary locations relay San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.