SLO jury unanimously convicts 47-year-old man for sexual abuse and assault of minors under 14

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.–Marco Antonio Navabarrera faces has been found guilty of eight felony sex crimes against two minors under the age of 14 over a four-year period, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney.

A jury unanimously found Navaberrera guilty for the rape of a child under the age of ten, two lewd acts on children under the age of 14 and 15 and a forced sexual act on a child under fourteen. The jury found Navaberrera sexually abused multiple children under the age of 14 and can add an additional 25 years to life in prison for each offense.

The man now faces a maximum sentence of 140 years to life in prison plus three years and eight months. The sentencing hearing is set for Mar. 1.