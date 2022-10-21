Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Visalia man died on Thursday night after driving down a dirt shoulder on Highway 46 in Templeton, causing his vehicle to flip over multiple times, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Anthony Brackett, 33, was driving eastbound on Highway 46 just before 8 p.m. on Thursday night when, for undetermined reasons, he turned his car to the right, causing it to leave the left lane, cross into the righthand lane and onto the asphalt shoulder, according to the CHP.

The car continued as it left the paved road and went down into a dirt shoulder, where it began to overturn multiple times due to the high speed that the vehicle was going, the CHP said.

The car landed on its roof with Brackett still restrained in the driver's seat. Despite being buckled in at the time of the crash, he still sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs have not yet been ruled out as a factor in the collision.