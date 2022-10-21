San Luis Obispo Police looking for robbery, assault suspects

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is looking for suspects who robbed and assaulted a victim with a knife on Thursday night, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers received reports of a robbery that had occurred on the 700 block of Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo, according to the police department.

The victim was walking when an unknown suspect approached them and grabbed their hat and sunglasses. When the victim tried to retrieve his property, "a brief physical altercation" occurred, and "several punches were thrown," the police department said.

During the fight, two more suspects approached and one pulled out a knife, lunged it at the victim, and placed the knife to the victim's throat, according to the police department.

The victim was able to fend off the attack with only a minor cut to his hand, the police department said.

Despite the officers' quick arrival, all of the suspects fled the scene before officers were able to locate them.

There have not been any suspects identified as of Friday morning, but a nearby business captured surveillance video and the police department is asking for the community's help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the police department by calling 805-781-7312 and referencing case number 221020103.