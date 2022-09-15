Santa Maria woman dies after being struck by a car in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – A 30-year-old Santa Maria woman was identified as the victim who died after being struck by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Amanda Figueroa was crossing the northbound Highway 101 lanes from east to west just south of Tefft Street in Nipomo on the evening of Sept. 10, according to the CHP. Figueroa was hit by a 2010 Toyota Prius driving 70 miles per hour while she was crossing the lefthand northbound lane.

The driver of the Prius was following behind an uninvolved car when that car suddenly swerved to the right, the CHP said.

The driver of the Prius saw Figueroa directly in front of his car and he swerved to the left to avoid hitting her, according to the CHP.

Figueroa then ran west towards the highway median, and the right front of the Prius hit her.

She was declared dead at the scene.