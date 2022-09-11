Skip to Content
Jane Doe dead after hit with car on US-101 north in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– An unidentified person died Saturday after being hit by a car on the 101 north highway, according to responding California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo Units.

Officials suspect the Jane Doe was attempting to cross the lanes of US-101 north highway when struck by a Toyota Prius at 70 miles per hour.

Upon arrival to the scene, CHP SLO units found the pedestrian had succumbed to their major injuries suffered in the accident and was taken to San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office.

Any questions or updates on the identity and details of the incident can be directed to the San Luis Obispo CHP Area office Public Information Officer at (805) 594-8700.

