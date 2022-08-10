San Luis Obispo awarded $119,000 in arts and culture grants to local nonprofits

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo's Promotional Coordinating Committee recently awarded a total of $119,000 to two dozen nonprofit organizations to bring arts and cultural programs to the community.

The funding was distributed through two grant programs: the Cultural Grants-in-Aid Program – which is an ongoing program that supports organizations that seek to enhance the overall quality of life in the city with cultural, social, and recreational activities – and the Arts and Culture Recovery Grant.

The Cultural Grants-in-Aid Program distributed $44,000 to nine different organizations in the community: Cal Poly Arts, Downtown SLO, Festival Mozaic, History Center of San Luis Obispo, Hospice of SLO County, History Revisited, RACE Matters SLO County, San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, and San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater.

The grant funding is limited to 25 organizations, so funding for 16 additional organizations is still available. Organizations can receive $4,000, with a bonus of up to $1,000 based on the addition of inclusion and sustainability practices. The application, which closes on Sept. 15 at 12 p.m., is available here.

The Arts and Culture Recovery Grant distributed $75,000 to 15 organizations with the one-time funding that supports the recovery and resiliency of nonprofit arts and culture organizations that serve the San Luis Obispo community.

The following organizations received $5,000 each: