Cal Poly releases fall COVID-19 plan, surveillance testing no longer required for unvaccinated

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Poly will no longer require regular COVID-19 surveillance testing for unvaccinated or unboosted students, faculty, and staff, one of many updated COVID-19 policies and guidelines going into effect for the fall 2022 quarter.

The university released its updated COVID-19 plan on Tuesday outlining safety procedures for the upcoming school year.

"As with past modifications to our protocols, these changes are being made in close consultation with our medical health experts and San Luis Obispo County public health officials," the university said in a statement to the campus community.

"We took into consideration our campus community’s extremely high vaccination rate; the protection measures, such as masks and vaccination clinics, that we continue to offer on campus; and the wide availability of COVID-19 testing and treatments."

Although the university took away the surveillance testing requirement for unvaccinated and/or unboosted students, the saliva testing site in University Union 221 will remain open through the first week of the fall quarter, Sept. 18-23, for all students and staff who still wish to get tested. The site will close after Sept. 23.

There are still ways to get tested for the virus off-campus, such as a free test at a local community testing site or by requesting free at-home tests through covidtests.gov.

The university will still require all new students and employees to upload proof of COVID-19 vaccination, including a booster, or file an exemption in compliance with the California State University's vaccination policy.

All students, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to complete the daily self-screener and obtain a campus pass that they should expect to show upon entering any campus facility.

Masks will continue to be recommended, but not required indoors. The university will continue to make masks available to students and employees.

The university also updated its isolation guidelines so that direct students who live on campus and test positive will isolate in place in their on-campus residences. Students may also go home to their permanent residence to isolate if possible.

The university will continue to update its COVID-19 dashboard throughout the remainder of the summer, but will stop updating it beginning in the fall quarter.

"Our community has navigated many changes and challenges over the past two years. We are grateful for your patience and diligence," the university said. "COVID-19 will continue to circulate, and we can continue to practice good public health behaviors that protect us and those most vulnerable."

Click here for more information on Cal Poly's COVID-19 policies.