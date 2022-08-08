Multi-agency training exercise to be conducted at Grover Beach Elementary on Tuesday

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Multiple San Luis Obispo County police agencies will be conducting a large-scale training exercise at Grover Beach Elementary School on Tuesday.

The goal of the exercise is to enhance the collaboration between the various agencies if there was ever a need to respond to a school facility during a critical incident, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

The Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, California State Parks, and Arroyo Grande Police Departments will all participate in the training exercise, along with the Five Cities Fire Authority, Cal Fire, and the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

The training will occur at Grover Beach Elementary School on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and then again on Saturday, Aug. 13 during the same hours.

Parking in the area will be restricted to the involved training agencies only, and access to the school property will be restricted to the participants involved in the training exercise.