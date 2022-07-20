Nipomo key well index in severe water shortage conditions for eighth consecutive year

NIPOMO, Calif. – A court-appointed technical group released the spring 2021 index area groundwater conditions report, revealing that it was the eighth consecutive year that the key well index was in a severe water shortage.

The Nipomo Mesa Management Area Technical Group confirmed the conditions after receiving well level measurements from the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department, according to the Nipomo Community Services District.

The area saw lower-than-average rainfall in the winter of 2021, decreasing from a key wells index value of 8.7 mean sea level to 7.8 mean sea level, according to the community services district.

It is the eighth consecutive year that the value is in severe water shortage conditions, which signifies a Stage 4 water shortage response.

For more information on the report, click here.