Construction on 1,200-unit housing project in Paso Robles begins next week

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Work on a new 1,200-unit housing project in Paso Robles is set to start on Wednesday, May 25, according to city officials.

“We’re excited to finally get to start bringing the vision for this project to life, and build much-needed new housing to the city of Paso Robles,” said project owner Danny Brose.

The housing development, known as Viñedo, is located in the southeast corner of the city and the project sits on over 280 acres adjacent to Linne Road, city officials said.

When complete, it will include 1,233 single- and multi-family homes, community parks, recreational facilities, and over eight miles of hiking and bike trails, according to the city.

Site grading is the first step in the construction process, and the developer expects to see the first phase of homes finished in 2023. The first phase includes apartments, townhomes, and single-family houses with zero lot lines.

The full buildout of the project will take place over the next five-to-10 years, city officials said.

The second phase of the project will include single-family homes on larger lots, and the third phase includes larger homes on larger lots and recreational facilities, according to the city.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the commencement of construction on May 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

