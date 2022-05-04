Woods Humane Society announces free microchip clinics for “National Chip Your Pet Month”

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Woods Humane Society announced Wednesday that for "National Chip Your Pet Month and Responsible Animal Guardian Month," the non-profit will offer free Microchip Clinics throughout May.

The organization said that microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted just underneath the skin of dogs and cats – they contain a code that vets or animal shelter employees can scan to identify the pet.

Woods CEO Neil Trent said "Microchips allow lost pets to be quickly reunited with their owners rather than experiencing the stress and confusion of being in a shelter — or worse."

According to Woods, the American Humane Association estimates that more than 10 million dogs and cats are lost or stolen in the U.S. every year, and one-third of all pets will become lost at some point in their lives.

"Many of these strays could be returned safely home if they could only be identified," said Trent. "At just $20, microchips are among the cheapest, easiest and best ways to safeguard our pets against the risk of homelessness and suffering as a stray."

However, for the month of May, Woods Humane Society said local pet owners can make an appointment to get free microchips on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at its San Luis Obispo location, and Fridays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at its Atascadero location.

Click here to made an appointment.

For more information on microchipping, click here to visit Woods Humane Society's website or call 805-543-9316.