Paso Robles Library summer reading program set to start in June

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – People of all ages can start to sign up for the Paso Robles City Library's summer reading program, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," which is set to start on June 1.

“Reading has been proven to help curb student summer learning loss and the Paso Robles City Library is committed to making continued learning during the summer months fun," said Librarian Angelica Fortin.

The program runs from June 1 through July 31, when patrons can read to win prizes from the library.

Visitors who complete 10 hours of reading will receive a goodie bag, and all the winners will be entered into the grand prize drawing – a camping starter kit.

Click here for more information about the city's summer reading program.