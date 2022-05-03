Cambria Christmas Market gets approval to reopen for upcoming holiday season

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Cambria Christmas Market will return for the 2022 and 2023 holiday seasons.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday denied an appeal challenging the permit for the Christmas Market.

The appellants wanted the Board of Supervisors to reverse the Planning Commission's approval of a Coastal Development Permit that would allow the Christmas Market to extend its temporary event permit for another year from its set expiration, according to a board letter.