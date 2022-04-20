Monterey County chosen as new venue for Paul Flores murder trial

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A new venue has been chosen for the high-profile Paul Flores murder trial. San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen announced Wednesday that Monterey County will be the location for the trial.

Flores will be on trial for the murder of Kristin Smart. Both were Cal Poly students in May 1996 when Smart disappeared. For 25-years Flores was considered the only person of interest in the disappearance. He was arrested and booking into San Luis Obispo County jail on April 13, 2021.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested and is charged for being an accessory in the crime.

Paul Flores' defense team filed a change of venue motion on March 9 to move the trial outside of San Luis Obispo County, alleging that it would not be possible for Flores to receive a fair and impartial trial in the county due to the extensive media coverage and community commitment to the case, among other things.

With a new location now selected, the court will meet again on Monday to decide more on scheduling the new start date for the trial.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article.