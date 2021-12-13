SLO police investigating body found on trailhead

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A body was found on a popular trailhead in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

On Friday at around 5:30 p.m., San Luis Obispo police responded to reports of human remains found at the Bishop Peak Trailhead on Highland.

Police arrived and made contact with the caller who said they found human remains while hiking off trail on the mountain. The hiker described the remains as skeletal remains with clothing, as if the body had been there for a long time.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's also responded to the scene.

Officers hiked up the mountain to the area described in an attempt to find the body.

After several hours of searching in the dark, the search was called off due to safety conditions.

The search was resumed on Saturday morning and at around 1 p.m., they were able to locate the skeletal remains on the northside of the mountain.

Officers identified it to be a human man.

The identity of the remains will not be released at this time.

The cause of death is undetermined pending an autopsy.

Investigators say the man had been dead for several months or longer.

The investigation is ongoing.

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue team, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the search.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact San Luis Obispo Police Detective Jeff Koznek at 805-781-7312.