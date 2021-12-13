Santa Margarita man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex crimes against children

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Santa Margarita man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex crimes against three children on Monday.

Michael Brians, 61, from Santa Margarita was sentenced to serve 100 years to life in state prison for eight counts of sex crimes committed against three kids.

“Crimes against children and vulnerable victims must be strongly punished,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This life in prison sentence not only punishes this predator, but it also sends a strong message to others that you will be sought out, prosecuted and separated from society if you commit such horrific crimes. These survivors’ bravery will surely encourage others to report their own victimization.”

On October 20, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Brians guilty after investigators and victims testified about details on the numerous sexual crimes against children between the years 1992 to 2016.

In the trial, witness testimony found that Brians began sexually abusing two children when he was only 23 years old.

Due to the statutes of limitations, these previous crimes could not be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations expiring, but the victims were allowed to testify in this case as allowed by California law.

“We sincerely applaud the courage of the survivors who testified and the tenacity of the law enforcement personnel who gathered and reviewed all of the evidence,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa B. Muscari who supervises the District Attorney’s Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Prosecution Unit. “These verdicts send a clear message that we will prosecute child sexual predators to the maximum extent of the law.”

Further evidence showed that Brians continued to sexually abuse three other children with the latest crime being back in 2016.

Judge Jacquelyn Duffy presided over the case.

Victims read their impact statements during the sentencing.

“I hear you; I see you," said Judge Jacquelyn Duffy. “I saw you testify bravely, strongly, courageously. …You became a strong advocate, a strong successful person and loving parent. …You are remarkable person, and you matter.”

Judge Duffy ordered Brians to serve 100 years to life in state prison for the crimes.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office investigated the case with the assistance of the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation.

Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker prosecuted this case.