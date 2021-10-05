Cal Poly police investigating rape on campus

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The President of Cal Poly says the university's police department is investigating a rape that happened on campus earlier this week.

In a letter to the campus community, president Jeffrey D. Armstrong said the attack happened at Cal Poly's Architecture Graveyard near the Poly Canyon Village dorms Monday night.

"This news is both heartbreaking and sobering, and I want to assure you all that we are taking the incident very seriously and responding with all appropriate resources," Armstrong said in his letter to the campus.

Details are limited, but Armstrong said the crime has been reported to the Cal Poly Police Department, which is leading the investigation. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is also aware of the crime and will provide assistance if needed.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5-foot-7 with a muscular build, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He has no facial hair and is believed to be in his early 20s.

Many students and faculty were alerted to the attack on campus through a campus alert. The alert was sent in compliance with federal law which requires universities to inform members of the campus whenever there is a potential threat to the community. The alert included information regarding the investigation and steps that can be taken for community members to protect themselves.

Armstrong says Cal Poly is working to provide complete support to anyone who may need it following the attack on campus.

Safer, which provides confidential resources for the campus community for addressing sexual assault, intimate partner violence, domestic violence, stalking, sexual exploitation and harassment can be contacted by phone atl 805-756-2282 or by email. Cal Poly Counseling Services can be contacted at 805-756-2511.

Additionally, in-person "student processing spaces" are being made available in the conference room on the first floor of the Health Center from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

"While our focus is on care and support for the survivor, I know that this can stir feelings for many of you. Please know that Cal Poly is here to support you as well," Armstrong said.

Anyone with possible information about the rape is urged to contact the Cal Poly Police Department at 805-756-2281. If you are interested in providing an anonymous tip, you can call San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867. Armstrong said any tips that lead to an arrest could result in a reward.