Cost to decommission Diablo Canyon Power Plant approved

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- The California Public Utilities Commission, or CPUC, approved Pacific Gas and Electric Company's decommissioning costs for the Diablo Canyon Power Plant on Thursday.

CPUC approved the estimated $3.9 billion to safely decommission the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

"Diablo Canyon continues to be an important resource for California in achieving our clean energy goals. At the end of the operating licenses, we are committed to safely decommissioning Diablo Canyon in a fashion that is consistent not only with all laws and regulations but also is respectful of the environment and reflects the input of our neighboring communities,” said Jim Welsch, Senior Vice President, Generation and Chief Nuclear Officer. “Today’s decision will help us achieve those goals and deliver on PG&E’s purpose of serving our planet and delivering for our hometowns.”

The project is set to begin in 2025.

The decision authorizes the collection of approximately $900 million in customer contributions to fully fund the project.

PG&E customers can expect to see a monthly bill increase for the next eight years starting in January 2022. For an average, non-CARE, bundled residential electric customer with an average monthly usage of 500 kWh, the bill impact would be approximately $0.59 per month.

PG&E submits a filing of the Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Triennial Proceeding, or NDCTP, with CPUC to evaluate funding for the future decommissioning of Diablo Canyon Power Plant every three years.

PG&E says their estimation for $3.9 billion is based on a comprehensive, site-specific decommissioning analysis and reflects inputs from many interested parties and stakeholders.

Those parties include the Utility Reform Network, the Public Advocate’s Office of the California Public Utilities Commission, the Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility, the County of San Luis Obispo, Women’s Energy Matters, and yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Cultural Preservation Kinship.

