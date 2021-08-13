Body found in San Luis Obispo creek

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A body was found in San Luis Obispo Creek on Friday morning.

San Luis Obispo police received reports of a man found in the San Luis Obispo Creek under the 1000 block of Broad Street.

Police and firefighters responded to the area and found his body in the deep section of the creek.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office Dive Team also responded and assisted with the investigation along with the retrieval of the body.

Police say there is no foul play suspected at this time.

The cause of death will be determined after the autopsy is completed.

Officials will provide the identity of the man once the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.