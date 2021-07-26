Morro Bay councilman Robert “Red” Davis dies

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Morro Bay city councilman Robert "Red" Davis passed away over the weekend.

Davis started on the city council in 2017 and won a second four-year term in November 2020.

The city says Davis played a vital role in improving city finances, along with moving the water reclamation facility forward.

A public celebration of life will be held in the next couple of weeks.

Event details will be released once they are finalized by the city and his family.

He was 76 years old.

