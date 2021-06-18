Grover Beach considering allowing for more food trucks, mobile vendors

San Luis Obispo County

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- Grover Beach City Council will consider updating their city codes to allow more food trucks and other mobile vendors on Friday.

The discussion took place on June 14 during the City Council meeting.

The conversation is in line with the city's ongoing efforts to support small businesses and expand economic activity in commercial areas.

The Council say they recognize the community's embrace of popular food trucks in the city through GBeatZ, a food truck space that operates under a temporary use permit along West Grand Avenue in Grover Beach.

“The Council continues to work with our residents and business community to find ways of encouraging economic activity, drawing visitors to Grover Beach, and helping our commercial areas thrive,” said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. “We look forward to providing opportunities for expanding food truck and mobile vendor activity in a thoughtful manner while also supporting our restaurants and other storefront businesses.”

Under the city's existing codes, mobile vendors are prohibited from operating on the city's public rights-of-way with the exception of ice cream vendors.

Currently, the city’s codes do not address the operation of mobile vendors on private property, which has required the Community Development Department to issue temporary use permits for special events on private property.

The Council will consider updating the current codes to accommodate and address mobile vending on both public and private property in the long term.

GBeatZ, a privately operated recurring event featuring a variety of food trucks, was authorized last year based on Council direction to assist local businesses and property owners during COVID-19 restrictions. The event is open on Wednesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city says GBeatZ has stimulated the community and created liveliness ever since opening.

Food trucks have gained popularity through its convenience and novelty being located at different places at different times. They have a variety of food and provide low-cost, low-barrier business opportunities for food entrepreneurs.

City staff will present proposed updates to city codes this fall.