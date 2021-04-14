Pismo Beach farmers market makes comeback this week

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The Pismo Beach Farmers Market made its return Wednesday at the Pismo Beach Promenade.

The farmers market, organized by the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce, was originally planned to open last year.

"It was a bit challenging I would say for Daryl," said Valerie Mercado, the Chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce, referencing Daryl Buck.

Daryl volunteered his time to plan, organize, and manage the opening of the market.

"This is three months in planning," said Daryl, beaming at the good turnout and general excitement in the air, "I was told that we did this in record time."

He has every reason to be excited. The Pismo Beach Promenade was packed Wednesday, and for the vendors lucky enough to get a spot on opening day, it was worth the wait.

Bartimaeus Alan, who owns Slo Veg, was also happy to be at the market.

"This is our first time actually doing a farmers market," he said, explaining that usually he only sets up for the bigger events, "Its just great to be out here."

"This is one more thing that I'm very proud of that our board is able to pull off," said Mercado, "Because we are an entire volunteer board."

The Pismo Beach Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm until the end of October.