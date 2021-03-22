SLO County residents 50 and older made eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County residents 50 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to an increase of vaccine stock.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Monday that 50,000 more community members are now eligible to receive the vaccine thanks to this surplus of doses.

Eligible residents can sign up for a vaccine appointment through the county's vaccine appointment registry or through local pharmacies and providers.

“More people can now get the safe and effective vaccines that will help us end this pandemic,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19 increases with age, and we are happy to begin vaccinating community members age 50 and older.”

The public health department said nearly 110,000 doses of the vaccine have already been administered in San Luis Obispo County. More than 9,000 doses were administered just last week as more people became eligible to receive the vaccine.

People 50 and older now join the existing eligibility pool which includes frontline workers, food and agriculture workers, educators and childcare providers and those with certain high-risk medical conditions.

Anyone in need of help signing up for an appointment can contact the county's appointment registry phone assistance center at at 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280.

For the latest information on coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.