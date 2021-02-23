SLO City Council receives and files after action review of police response to protest

San Luis Obispo County

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted to officially file the after action review of the police response to protests on June 1st of last year.

Last Tuesday, when the council originally heard the after action review, the public comment period ran until nearly midnight and was heated at times.

The meeting was adjourned last week before officially filing the after action review.

The after action review found ten areas the San Luis Obispo Police Department could improve.

Some of those improvements, including better communication with protestors and city staff as well as more batteries for body cams, are already being implemented.

