Protest stops traffic on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A protest that began late afternoon has now stopped traffic in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday evening.

According to San Luis Obispo City Police Chief Deanna Cantrell's Twitter, a peaceful protest was scheduled on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Mitchell Park.

The protest march entered into Highway 101 and is currently occupying lanes both north and south according to the Police Chief.

The organizers of the event, BIPOC Youth, are performing a non violent protest.

According to their flyer, they will be wearing masks and holding signs.

Chief Cantrell says it was previously unknown on whether or not the protest would include a march.

Cantrell reached out to the organizers but was not able to get a reply. She advised caution to the area.

Highway 101 is closed in both directions at the Osos on and off ramp.